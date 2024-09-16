Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,393,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 178,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

