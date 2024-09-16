Bcwm LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bcwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 505,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,085,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $569.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

