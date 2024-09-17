Bridgepoint Group plc (BPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60 on October 28th

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bridgepoint Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON BPT opened at GBX 368 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4,552.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. Bridgepoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 376.40 ($4.97).

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.10) target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgepoint Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 259 ($3.42) to GBX 358 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Bridgepoint Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.