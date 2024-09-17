Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded at TD Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 12.3 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $2,090,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $565,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.