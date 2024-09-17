Driver Group plc (DRV) to Distribute Dividend of GBX 0.75 on October 25th

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Driver Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON DRV opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Tuesday. Driver Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.90.
About Driver Group
