Driver Group plc (DRV) to Distribute Dividend of GBX 0.75 on October 25th

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON DRV opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Tuesday. Driver Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Driver Group plc provides various consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, building information modelling, commercial and contract, delay analysis, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

