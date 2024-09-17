The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 630.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Shares of PG stock opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

