Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of OptimizeRx worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 853,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 94,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

