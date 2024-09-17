Fairway Wealth LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

