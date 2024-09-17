Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,158 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $497.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.70 and its 200 day moving average is $460.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $462.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $498.32.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $331,875,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

