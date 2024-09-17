CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.40 and last traded at $270.12. 820,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,302,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.28. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 509.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,719 shares of company stock worth $47,133,109. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.