Short Interest in Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Expands By 12.5%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

LDSCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.