Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Medaro Mining Price Performance
Shares of MEDAF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.10. 13,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.20. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.07 and a 1 year high of 0.82.
About Medaro Mining
