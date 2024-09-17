GDS Wealth Management Sells 24,413 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,413 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 317,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

