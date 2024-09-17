GDS Wealth Management Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 341,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,000. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.
Shares of SDVY stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25.
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
