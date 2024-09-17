XYO Price Up 1.4% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $60.58 million and $938,904.04 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,347.98 or 1.00067011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013583 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00443764 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $944,849.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

