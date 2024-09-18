iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 561,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

CMF stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

