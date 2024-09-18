Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIS opened at $253.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

