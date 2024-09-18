Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,863 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 205,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 463,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,782.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 143,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 138,145 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

