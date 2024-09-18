Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Capgemini Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGEMY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. 57,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,850. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

Capgemini Company Profile

Further Reading

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

