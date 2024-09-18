Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in August

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,062,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 1,228,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 408.8 days.

Basic-Fit Price Performance

OTCMKTS BSFFF remained flat at $26.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Basic-Fit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.