Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in August

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,062,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 1,228,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 408.8 days.
Basic-Fit Price Performance
OTCMKTS BSFFF remained flat at $26.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Basic-Fit Company Profile
