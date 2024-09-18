Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

