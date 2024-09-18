Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Target by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.