Disciplined Investments LLC Has $770,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,572,000 after buying an additional 171,317 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,466,000 after buying an additional 83,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $448,288,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,403,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

