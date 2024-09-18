Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $853,000.

EFG stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

