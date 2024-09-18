Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $374.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

