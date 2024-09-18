Short Interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Rises By 8.6%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACB opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $325.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.86. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
