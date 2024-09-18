Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $311.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.39. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.