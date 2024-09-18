Compound One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.94 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $364.58 million and $27.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $41.51 or 0.00069377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006944 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,924.21 or 0.39985209 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,782,981 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,782,979.65913757 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.33371658 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $28,110,749.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

