Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 256.4% in September

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 256.4% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 57,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,894. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.14.
