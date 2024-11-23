Financial Council LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Council LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,968 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

