Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

ENX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

