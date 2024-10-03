MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,559. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

