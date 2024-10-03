Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.2 %
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 829,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,496. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
