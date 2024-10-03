Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 829,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,496. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $111,727.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,748,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,849,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

