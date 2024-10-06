Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $85,660.36 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.80 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 73.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 415,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after buying an additional 175,522 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

