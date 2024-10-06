Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Price Target at C$49.38

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Finning International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71. The firm has a market cap of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.52. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$45.17.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.04. Finning International had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 4.2590726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

