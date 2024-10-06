Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.62 and a 1 year high of $104.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

