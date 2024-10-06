Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$158.13 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$126.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$153.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$142.48. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

