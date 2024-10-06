Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 6,865 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $296,636.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,958.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,885 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $115,198.05.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 613,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 575,080 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 150,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 74.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 331,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 141,557 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

