Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.65.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $186.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

