Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells $39,462.50 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $265.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.97 and a 200 day moving average of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

