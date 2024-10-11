Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 6212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.82.
Several analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut Altius Renewable Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 206.69%. The company had revenue of C$1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.1215367 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
