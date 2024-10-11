UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 329 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $529.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

