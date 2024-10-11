West Coast Financial LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 689.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.03. 175,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

