CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $328.00 to $358.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $310.92 and last traded at $309.49. Approximately 333,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 521,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.61.
CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.42. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -967.16 and a beta of 1.13.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
