Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31, Zacks reports.

Azitra Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,454. Azitra has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

