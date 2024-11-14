Contrasting BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) and Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Hawkins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawkins shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hawkins and BioLargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioLargo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Hawkins currently has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Hawkins’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hawkins is more favorable than BioLargo.

This table compares Hawkins and BioLargo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $919.16 million 2.81 $75.36 million $3.91 31.55 BioLargo $12.23 million 4.92 -$3.50 million ($0.02) -10.00

Hawkins has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawkins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hawkins and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins 8.74% 19.64% 12.13% BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12%

Risk & Volatility

Hawkins has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawkins beats BioLargo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. This segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite and agricultural products, as well as various food-grade and pharmaceutical products, such as liquid phosphates, lactates, other blended products, and agricultural products; and receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals comprising liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, urea, phosphoric acid, aqua ammonia, and potassium hydroxide. It also repackages water treatment chemicals and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of chemicals. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, products, equipment, services, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, non-residential swimming pool water, and agriculture water. The Health and Nutrition segment offers ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, botanicals and herbs, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

