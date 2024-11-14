Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Toro Trading Up 0.8 %

Toro stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Toro has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toro stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Toro worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

