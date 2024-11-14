Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Planning Capital Management Corp

Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.2% of Planning Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.