Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

