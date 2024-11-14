Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $22.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
