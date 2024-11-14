Traders Purchase Large Volume of JD.com Call Options (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 129,997 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the typical daily volume of 108,443 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JD
JD.com Stock Performance
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
